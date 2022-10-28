Liberty Hill, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Marble Falls. The Davenport High School football team will have a game with Marble Falls High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Davenport High School football team will have a game with Marble Falls High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO