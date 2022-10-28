Champlain, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Land O Lakes. The Tarpon Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Sunlake High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Sunlake High School on November 03, 2022, 16:00:00.

LAND O' LAKES, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO