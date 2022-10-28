Chattanooga, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga.
The Briarcrest Christian School soccer team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on October 28, 2022, 13:00:00.
Briarcrest Christian School
Girls Preparatory School
October 28, 2022
13:00:00
2022 TSSAA Div II Class 2A Girls Soccer Championship
The University School of Jackson soccer team will have a game with Battle Ground Academy on October 28, 2022, 15:30:00.
University School of Jackson
Battle Ground Academy
October 28, 2022
15:30:00
2022 TSSAA Div II Class 1A Girls Soccer Championship
Comments / 0