Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga.

The Briarcrest Christian School soccer team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on October 28, 2022, 13:00:00.

Briarcrest Christian School
Girls Preparatory School
October 28, 2022
13:00:00
2022 TSSAA Div II Class 2A Girls Soccer Championship

The University School of Jackson soccer team will have a game with Battle Ground Academy on October 28, 2022, 15:30:00.

University School of Jackson
Battle Ground Academy
October 28, 2022
15:30:00
2022 TSSAA Div II Class 1A Girls Soccer Championship

