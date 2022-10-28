Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Paramount has secured a director for its live-action ‘Your Name’ remake
One of the greatest anime films of the last decade is getting a live-action remake thanks to Hollywood not being able to leave perfectly good films alone. 2016’s animated masterpiece, Your Name, from filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, was immediately recognized as one of the most beautiful animations to come from Japan outside of Ghibli Studios. Its critical and commercial success led to Paramount wanting a live-action remake and they have finally found their director to helm the project.
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
‘Black Adam’ reportedly cut a post-credits scene that would have had huge implications for Doctor Fate
It seems like Black Adam was supposed to have another end-credit scene that could have given clues to the future of one of DC’s characters. Unfortunately, the scene was scrapped. However, there is a slight chance that the deleted scene could still be canon in the DCU. The Direct...
The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits
The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
Review: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ is a terrifying yet heartfelt retelling of a war classic
The Academy Award-winning 1930 masterpiece on the senselessness of World War I, Lewis Milestone’s All Quiet On The Western Front, is an almost untouchable movie. Its incredibly progressive view of the Great War as pointless violence in the name of a country that only saw you as a pair of boots and a rifle was as universal and timeless then as it is now.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Guillermo del Toro’s latest foray into animation has achieved 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Guillermo del Toro’s passion project for several decades Pinocchio is finally here, and it has received a perfect start on Rotten Tomatoes proving yet again Del Toro is a master of the medium. The second Pinocchio movie of the year has sprung into action and is taking an absolute...
A third ‘Black Panther’ film is not yet a done deal
It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re now less than two weeks out from the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered last week in LA with all the expected glitz and aplomb. With the hype around the upcoming return to Wakanda being positively palpable, naturally,...
10 villains who would be perfect for ‘Deadpool 3’
Deadpool 3 has many fans excited, especially since Ryan Reynolds’ announcement that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine one last time. Fan theories have been pouring out since the announcement, with many speculating on which Marvel villain will take up the mantle as the film’s antagonist.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ director reveals he stepped in at the last minute and fans prep their costumes for Halloween
Happy Halloween, Star Wars fans! As usual, the swarms of vampires, ghosts, and zombies out trick-or-treating tonight will be joined by fans stepping into the shoes of characters from a galaxy far, far away. Let’s face it, Star Wars fans don’t need much of an excuse to get dressed up, but there’s something very special about opening the door to Darth Vader solemnly demanding candy or getting to meet Boba Fett and offer tribute.
Henry Cavill hints his days as Superman were numbered under the old Warner Bros. regime
Up until he made his long-awaited return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, the speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future as the costumed Kryptonian was relentless. The actor was technically still under contract as the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout, but he didn’t want to waste his...
The year’s most controversial blockbuster finally gets streaming date confirmed
2022 saw a resurgence in non-franchise films with new, original-ish films being some of the most spoken about, perhaps none more so than Olivia Wilde’s rollercoaster release which has been embroiled in some of the most bizarre drama of recent cinema history. Don’t Worry Darling promised audiences an adventure...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
‘American Psycho’ author names his single biggest issue with modern horror
Bret Easton Ellis of American Psycho fame has come in with his two cents on what consistently goes wrong with modern horror, and it’s hard to disagree with the acclaimed author. Ellis wrote American Psycho as more of a parody and satire of masculinity, capitalism, and consumerism, but has...
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
One of Marvel’s most notorious horror outings receives full restoration for free viewing on Halloween
Recent fans would be forgiven for thinking that Morbius — the film based on Marvel’s “Living Vampire” character that was Sony’s latest entry in the “Spider-Man Movies That Don’t Actually Feature Spider-Man” — is the worst, most embarrassing vampire movie to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They would be wrong.
