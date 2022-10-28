Pine Plains, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lagrangeville. The Our Lady Of Lourdes High School soccer team will have a game with Irvington High School on November 01, 2022, 11:00:00. The Monroe Woodbury Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 01, 2022, 13:30:00.

LAGRANGEVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO