Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases from 2-week top on Black Sea supplies; soy, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market falling from previous session's highest level in two weeks, as grain shipments continue to flow from Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from a U.N.-brokered export pact. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Monday with...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Grain market braces for price flurry as Black Sea corridor in doubt
Moscow's withdrawal from deal renews world supply fears. Grain purchases for Ukraine sea ports stop, broker says. Situation unclear as other corridor parties plan inspections. (Adds U.S. broker comment, plan to resume corridor inspections) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat climbs 5.5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement
Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain exports deal. Black Sea wheat, corn supplies at risk on Russia withdrawal. U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with grain exports. (Adds quote in paragraphs 4-5, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5% on...
Agriculture Online
USDA September soybean crush seen at 167.6 million bushels
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely slowed for a second straight month to 5.029 million short tons in September, or 167.6 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The September...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle end lower on long liquidation, higher grain prices
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Monday for a third straight session, pressured by fund-driven long liquidation at month's end and rising prices for feed grains such as corn, traders said. CME December live cattle settled down 0.525 cent at 152.475 cents...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up 6% after Russia quits Black Sea pact; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 6%, hitting a two-week high, and corn rose 1.6% on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies. Soybeans followed the trend, with the most-active January contract setting a one-month top. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the Middle...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil post-election roadblocks may eventually hit ag exports, warns farm group
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil's biggest farm state are concerned that agricultural exports could be affected by road blockades by truckers protesting the result of Sunday's election, the head of a state farm lobby told Reuters on Monday. Normando Corral, president of farm group Famato, said...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops
PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France is working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other EU states, the farm minister in Paris said on Monday, after Russia withdrew from a deal that had enabled such exports via the Black Sea. On Saturday, Russia indefinitely suspended...
Agriculture Online
Record agricultural volumes leave Ukraine ports on Monday -official
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products was carried on vessels leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, withdrew from the Black Sea...
Agriculture Online
Russian rouble weakens after Moscow suspends Black Sea grain deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened as trading opened on Monday in the first session since Moscow said it would suspend participation in the landmark Black Sea grain deal over the weekend. Global food prices climbed on Monday after Russia said it was suspending participation in the U.N....
Agriculture Online
Putin: we are not ending participation in grain export deal, just suspending it
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia extends palm oil export levy waiver up to ref price of $800/T
JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Monday it has extended until the end of this year its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes, the economic ministry said on Monday. The world's top palm oil producer has...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal continues without Russia
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the scheme. Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of...
Agriculture Online
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon -minister
BEIRUT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia will donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to crisis-hit Lebanon, the public works minister said on Monday. Russia would also donate 10,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Beirut, minister Ali Hamie told Reuters, without elaborating. The Russian embassy in Lebanon did not respond to a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. head of a Black Sea grain-exports deal said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be military targets or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal, in which Russia suspended its participation at the weekend. The comment on...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Record volumes shipped from Ukraine ports under grain deal on Monday
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Twelve vessels set off from Ukrainian ports on Monday carrying a record daily volume of agricultural products, two days after Russia suspended its role in the Black Sea grain export deal, Kyiv said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, withdrew from the Black Sea...
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain
ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of a deal aimed at unlocking Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports and easing global food shortages. Here are details of the U.N.-led Black Sea Initiative, according to senior U.N. officials who briefed reporters when it was signed in July:
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Germany: will push for export of grain from Ukraine via sea to continue
BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Transportation by sea is the most efficient way of exporting grains out of Ukraine but land transport will be continued, the German transport ministry said on Monday. Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that...
Agriculture Online
Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which includes finance minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the country's ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.
