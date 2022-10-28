ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Colorado Springs.

The Telluride High School soccer team will have a game with Lotus School for Excellence on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00.

Telluride High School
Lotus School for Excellence
October 28, 2022
11:00:00
2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Mile High Academy soccer team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.

Mile High Academy
Thomas MacLaren School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Eagle Valley High School soccer team will have a game with The Classical Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Eagle Valley High School
The Classical Academy
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

