Colorado Springs, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Colorado Springs.
The Telluride High School soccer team will have a game with Lotus School for Excellence on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00.
Telluride High School
Lotus School for Excellence
October 28, 2022
11:00:00
2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Mile High Academy soccer team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
Mile High Academy
Thomas MacLaren School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Eagle Valley High School soccer team will have a game with The Classical Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Eagle Valley High School
The Classical Academy
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
