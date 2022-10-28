Colorado Springs, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Colorado Springs.

The Telluride High School soccer team will have a game with Lotus School for Excellence on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00. Telluride High School Lotus School for Excellence October 28, 2022 11:00:00 2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Mile High Academy soccer team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00. Mile High Academy Thomas MacLaren School October 28, 2022 14:00:00 2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs