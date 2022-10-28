ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berryville, VA

Berryville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Luray High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Luray High School
Clarke County High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Winchester, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Winchester, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sherando High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINCHESTER, VA
Woodbridge, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Woodbridge, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Woodbridge Senior High School football team will have a game with Gar-Field High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Front Royal, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Front Royal, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Skyline High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Lexington, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lexington, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Turner Ashby High School football team will have a game with Rockbridge County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
LEXINGTON, VA
‘Doc’ Antle’s trial delayed in Virginia; ‘Tiger King’ star accused of animal cruelty, selling endangered species

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle that had been scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Frederick County, Virginia, has been delayed, according to officials. Antle is facing several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. The reason for the delay remains unclear, but […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs

The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in Southeast. Police identified the victim as Maurice Frazier, 38, of Southeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Collision Shuts Down I-270 SB Early Saturday Morning; Residual Delays Expected

8am Update: Fuel from the leaking saddle tank has been removed by hazmat crews and vehicles have been towed from the scene. A collision that took place at approximately 4am on Saturday morning, shut down the through lanes of I-270SB between Rt. 28 (Exit 6) and Montrose Rd (Exit 4), according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer.
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf

WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
WASHINGTON, DC
