wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Cregan Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Warning: There are major spoilers for episode ten of House of the Dragon. With the key themes of palatial intrigue, serious plotting, and harmful machinations, House of the Dragon has successfully maintained the standard set by its predecessor Game of Thrones. The key difference is that this time, the focus is on the action taking place in King’s Landing as the conflicts around the line of succession continue to grow stronger.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
wegotthiscovered.com
How could ‘The Witcher’ season 4 explain the Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth switch?
Henry Cavill leaving Netflix’s The Witcher after the show’s third season remains the biggest bombshell of the week, and while we have yet to embrace this uncertain future for what it is, it might be prudent to consider if the live-action adaptation can even survive such a continuity-shattering shift.
wegotthiscovered.com
What are ‘villainess’ webtoons and why are they so worth reading?
Up until the last few decades, the villainess of a film or book nearly always met a grim fate, with her punishment ranging anywhere from social ostracism to death. Even the rare humanized female antagonist was usually allotted some severe punishment for wrongs done, even if she showed signs of remorse or attempted to make amends. However, the popular “villainess” webtoons that have taken webtoon apps and fans by storm reverse this trite trend, allowing fictional women who have gone down the path of villainy the opportunity to change their fates and fend off doom. And if you’ve seen the recent anime My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, you’ve already experienced a glimpse of what this thrilling sub-genre entails.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘Stranger Things’ creators don’t trust her to keep secrets
British actor Millie Bobby Brown reveals that keeping secrets isn’t her forte, which makes The Duffer Brothers reluctant to share details for the upcoming season of Stranger Things with her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted that having loose lips keeps her firmly out of the loop of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Artist’s take on Liam Hemsworth as a Witcher has him looking like a discount Thor
The internet’s collective disappointment with Henry Cavill’s decision to step away from The Witcher TV series on Netflix for its fourth season only to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth has been dominating social media over the past few days. As is tradition when such matters arise and huge...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
wegotthiscovered.com
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ theory thinks Eleven’s fate has already been sealed
Fans are anticipating the final season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things after a killer fourth season this past summer. Even though we likely won’t see season five until late 2023, fans are busy speculating about the fate of Hawkins and their favorite characters, especially Eleven. Season four...
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Even superhero cynics remain head over heels for a different kind of costumed crimefighting classic
The comic book bubble still shows no signs of bursting after two decades, but not everyone to have grown tired of superheroes and spandex needs to launch a Martin Scorsese-style offensive on the artistic merits of the genre. Instead, they can check out The Mask of Zorro, a fantastic big budget adventure that features a different kind of costumed crimefighter.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert or Viserys? ‘House of the Dragon’ fans try to settle it once and for all
Despite being two hundred years apart, Viserys Targaryen and Robert Baratheon have a lot in common as the King of the Andals and the First Men. Now, the House of the Dragon wants to settle these peculiar comparisons by determining if Robert or Viserys was the better king. Viserys had...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson bumps into a horror icon while dressed like a legendary scream queen
In the ongoing saga of Brie Larson‘s Twitter selfies, the Captain Marvel star has revealed that she’s got into the Halloween spirit in a big way this Oct. 31 as she’s just encountered a horror movie legend, while evoking one of the finest scream queens in the genre herself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming users drain the blood from an anemic horror dud that wasn’t good enough to be a cult classic
Thanks to his status as one of the genre’s most indisputable icons, even John Carpenter’s weaker movies have tended to find cult classic status long after the fact – but the jury remains well and truly out as to whether or not 1998’s Vampires is deserving of such an accolade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Defenders of an acclaimed apocalyptic thriller will not stand for slanderous claims that a bad time was had
Relentlessly dark and bleak movies aren’t for everyone, but if a hefty heaping of cinematic nihilism is right up your street, then John Hillcoat’s The Road comes highly recommended. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee traverse through an apocalyptic wasteland following an extinction-level event that decimated the human population...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize yet again that Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most tragic character in all of ‘Star Wars’
Forget about Anakin Skywalker, his fall to the dark side, and his ultimate redemption in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars fans can unanimously agree that the most heartbreakingly tragic character in all of the galaxy far, far away and its extensive history is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi, the man who lost everything but his faith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kendall Jenner pokes fun at her outrageous viral cucumber moment with Halloween costume
If there is something that the Kardashians and Jenners absolutely love it’s a chance to dress up. The reality stars are always up for a strutting their stuff whether it’s at the MET Gala or for Halloween. One member of the clan chose this year to poke a little fun at herself, though let’s hope she didn’t cut herself in the process.
