Up until the last few decades, the villainess of a film or book nearly always met a grim fate, with her punishment ranging anywhere from social ostracism to death. Even the rare humanized female antagonist was usually allotted some severe punishment for wrongs done, even if she showed signs of remorse or attempted to make amends. However, the popular “villainess” webtoons that have taken webtoon apps and fans by storm reverse this trite trend, allowing fictional women who have gone down the path of villainy the opportunity to change their fates and fend off doom. And if you’ve seen the recent anime My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, you’ve already experienced a glimpse of what this thrilling sub-genre entails.

11 HOURS AGO