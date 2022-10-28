Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
A third ‘Black Panther’ film is not yet a done deal
It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re now less than two weeks out from the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered last week in LA with all the expected glitz and aplomb. With the hype around the upcoming return to Wakanda being positively palpable, naturally,...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
‘Black Adam’ reportedly cut a post-credits scene that would have had huge implications for Doctor Fate
It seems like Black Adam was supposed to have another end-credit scene that could have given clues to the future of one of DC’s characters. Unfortunately, the scene was scrapped. However, there is a slight chance that the deleted scene could still be canon in the DCU. The Direct...
10 villains who would be perfect for ‘Deadpool 3’
Deadpool 3 has many fans excited, especially since Ryan Reynolds’ announcement that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine one last time. Fan theories have been pouring out since the announcement, with many speculating on which Marvel villain will take up the mantle as the film’s antagonist.
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
Dwayne Johnson praises fans for keeping ‘Black Adam’ as the world’s biggest movie
And so The Rock took to social media this morning to thank his fans directly for making Black Adam the number one movie worldwide for the second weekend running. The Rotten Tomatoes page for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC Comics superhero outing underscores an interesting dichotomy between what critics look for in a movie as opposed what the audience actually wants to pay twenty bucks a ticket to watch. With an RT “fresh rating” of 40% versus an “audience score” of 90%, it’s no surprise that the abuse Black Adam took from critics had no impact on the movie’s actual box office.
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
Henry Cavill hints his days as Superman were numbered under the old Warner Bros. regime
Up until he made his long-awaited return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, the speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future as the costumed Kryptonian was relentless. The actor was technically still under contract as the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout, but he didn’t want to waste his...
DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot
Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
How could ‘The Witcher’ season 4 explain the Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth switch?
Henry Cavill leaving Netflix’s The Witcher after the show’s third season remains the biggest bombshell of the week, and while we have yet to embrace this uncertain future for what it is, it might be prudent to consider if the live-action adaptation can even survive such a continuity-shattering shift.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ director reveals he stepped in at the last minute and fans prep their costumes for Halloween
Happy Halloween, Star Wars fans! As usual, the swarms of vampires, ghosts, and zombies out trick-or-treating tonight will be joined by fans stepping into the shoes of characters from a galaxy far, far away. Let’s face it, Star Wars fans don’t need much of an excuse to get dressed up, but there’s something very special about opening the door to Darth Vader solemnly demanding candy or getting to meet Boba Fett and offer tribute.
‘Star Wars’ sequel fans take aim at prequels lovers by calling out a huge double-standard
We’re now five years on from The Last Jedi, and many Star Wars fans still can’t get over what Rian Johnson did to Luke Skywalker. The optimistic original trilogy hero had aged into a bitter and regretful old man, hiding away from the galaxy in shame after his failure with (and attempted murder of) Ben Solo.
Latest Fantasy News: A stellar series of ‘villainess’ webtoons take off as we examine why ‘House of the Dragon’ is superior to ‘Rings of Power’
The furor around both Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon has finally started to die down, but fans aren’t quite ready to let go of either series. They both have plenty of wonderful qualities, and their first seasons got plenty of viewers hooked, but there are several details that make House of the Dragon a clear step up from Prime’s venture into Middle-earth.
‘American Psycho’ author names his single biggest issue with modern horror
Bret Easton Ellis of American Psycho fame has come in with his two cents on what consistently goes wrong with modern horror, and it’s hard to disagree with the acclaimed author. Ellis wrote American Psycho as more of a parody and satire of masculinity, capitalism, and consumerism, but has...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ theory suggests the Holiday Special is the James Gunn spinoff he never got to make
The MCU will be releasing the first holiday special with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians are back once again with James Gunn firmly at the helm as he brings to life his dream project at the studio. The director tweeted about how he loved the Star Wars Holiday Special in the past and how he had been itching to do one of his own. It turns out though that’s not the only thing he wanted to do with the members of Guardians of the Galaxy.
