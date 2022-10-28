Read full article on original website
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
Dog digs up human remains in backyard of Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dug uncovered the remains.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9300 block of Bales Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Missing Kansas City woman found safe after hospital release
Kansas City police are looking for 78-year-old Mavis Czarny who disappeared after being released from a hospital Saturday.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River
------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KMBC.com
Grandview, Kansas City police investigating early morning robbery, shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview, Missouri, are investigating after an early morning incident that left a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Police said a...
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
plattecountylandmark.com
Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting
A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
2 people found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2 locations in KCMO
Police are investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two locations Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
Family, friends honor Merriam stabbing victim
Nearly 100 people gathered to remember a 23-year-old Kansas man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
