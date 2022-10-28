ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Little Apple Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting

A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
RIVERSIDE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
