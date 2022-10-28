Titania finally praises something other than herself after attending ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Henry Cavill hints his days as Superman were numbered under the old Warner Bros. regime
Up until he made his long-awaited return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, the speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future as the costumed Kryptonian was relentless. The actor was technically still under contract as the DCEU’s Big Blue Boy Scout, but he didn’t want to waste his...
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits
The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
‘Black Adam’ reportedly cut a post-credits scene that would have had huge implications for Doctor Fate
It seems like Black Adam was supposed to have another end-credit scene that could have given clues to the future of one of DC’s characters. Unfortunately, the scene was scrapped. However, there is a slight chance that the deleted scene could still be canon in the DCU. The Direct...
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
Tim Burton explains why he identifies with Wednesday Addams, despite not being a creepy teenager (anymore)
Tim Burton is all set to take fans back to the enigmatic and delightfully weird vibe of The Addams Family with his upcoming series, Wednesday, which will see The Babysitter: Killer Queen and You star Jenna Ortega. But for him, the Netflix show is more than just his TV directorial debut as the celebrated director has revealed that he doesn’t see the young Wednesday as a mere character — he feels a real connection with the fictional teenager.
A third ‘Black Panther’ film is not yet a done deal
It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re now less than two weeks out from the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered last week in LA with all the expected glitz and aplomb. With the hype around the upcoming return to Wakanda being positively palpable, naturally,...
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
Brie Larson bumps into a horror icon while dressed like a legendary scream queen
In the ongoing saga of Brie Larson‘s Twitter selfies, the Captain Marvel star has revealed that she’s got into the Halloween spirit in a big way this Oct. 31 as she’s just encountered a horror movie legend, while evoking one of the finest scream queens in the genre herself.
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
‘Star Wars’ sequel fans take aim at prequels lovers by calling out a huge double-standard
We’re now five years on from The Last Jedi, and many Star Wars fans still can’t get over what Rian Johnson did to Luke Skywalker. The optimistic original trilogy hero had aged into a bitter and regretful old man, hiding away from the galaxy in shame after his failure with (and attempted murder of) Ben Solo.
The year’s most controversial blockbuster finally gets streaming date confirmed
2022 saw a resurgence in non-franchise films with new, original-ish films being some of the most spoken about, perhaps none more so than Olivia Wilde’s rollercoaster release which has been embroiled in some of the most bizarre drama of recent cinema history. Don’t Worry Darling promised audiences an adventure...
10 villains who would be perfect for ‘Deadpool 3’
Deadpool 3 has many fans excited, especially since Ryan Reynolds’ announcement that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine one last time. Fan theories have been pouring out since the announcement, with many speculating on which Marvel villain will take up the mantle as the film’s antagonist.
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Chris Evans and Alba Batista dating rumors intensify because of a pumpkin
As the spookiest day of the year comes to a close and all of our favorite celebrities strut their stuff in their costumes, one last Halloween-themed photo has come to the attention of the internet at large, posted by two separate accounts – Chris Evans, and Elsa Baptista – mother of Evans’ rumored girlfriend Alba Baptista.
‘Star Wars’ fans still foolishly trying to find an explanation for sequel trilogy plot holes
Perplexed Star Wars fans are trying to work out the rationale behind some of the glaring inconsistencies in the plot of the sequel trilogy films. Redditor Morlaak took to the r/StarWars subreddit to express their frustration in a post that begged the question, “Is it ever explained how The First Order, stranded in a barely inhabited and underdeveloped region of space managed to build superweapons several times more powerful than the Death Stars AND a fleet large enough not to be crushed by the New Republic remnant?”
