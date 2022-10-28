Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.

