Thomasville, GA

Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Crisp County High School
Thomasville High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County

OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
OCILLA, GA
wtxl.com

Bainbridge honors 1982 State Championship football team

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats defeat Hawks improving to 3-0 in Region

After a dominant 42-0 win over the Hardaway Hawks, the Bainbridge Bearcats football team moved to 3-0 in region play, pushing them over .500 for the first time this season as they improved to 5-4. The Bearcats pounced on the Hawks early, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives of the game.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wtxl.com

Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day. Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Libraries will resume normal operating...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has obtained an arrest report that details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation presents 'Ain't Misbehavin''

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of...
THOMASVILLE, GA
