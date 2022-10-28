Modesto, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours.

