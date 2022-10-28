ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Sierra High School - Manteca
Central Catholic High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Related
West Mckinney, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked

FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours. 
FREMONT, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Salida woman attacked and left for dead while out on walk

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old Salida woman is recovering in a hospital bed after she was found left for dead just outside her home. Yvette Lopez’s daughter told FOX40 that her mother was on her daily morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by a stranger. “To me, she looked dead, so I even […]
SALIDA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
SACRAMENTO, CA
