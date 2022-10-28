Lynchburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.

