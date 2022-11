Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO