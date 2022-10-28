ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Lecanto, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Citrus High School football team will have a game with Lecanto High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Citrus High School
Lecanto High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

