Lecanto, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Update 5:15 a.m.: As discussed in the earlier news conference by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate a shooting which resulted in the death of a woman in New Port Richey. Preliminary information suggests the homicide occurred around 12:40 a.m. today in the Menifee Ct. area when a man broke into a home. The man pointed a gun at an adult witness in the home before moving on to a bedroom in which the victim was sleeping with two young children. The suspect turned on a light in the room, which caused the victim to sit up. The suspect then shot the victim once. The victim fell on to the floor after being shot, and the suspect shot the victim once more. The suspect then ran from the home, where it was believed that he got into a car. The victim later died at a hospital as a result of the shooting.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO