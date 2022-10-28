ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores football team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
Port Huron Northern High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

