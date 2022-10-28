ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Wichita.

The Wichita Southeast High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00.

Wichita Southeast High School
Wichita Northwest High School
October 28, 2022
16:55:00
2022 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

The Newton High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Newton High School
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

