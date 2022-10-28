ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Forrest High School football team will have a game with Mt. Pleasant High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Forrest High School
Mt. Pleasant High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill Crossings could test sewer capacity; will include road improvement

The Spring Hill Crossings development, which includes the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) regional headquarters, gave a preliminary presentation to the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. The project would require a rezone from an industrial zoning to a mixed-use commercial zoning (C-5) to allow for the type of...
SPRING HILL, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lynchburg, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Moore County High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County

AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
shelbycountypost.com

Clements receives Shelbyville Central Schools award

Gerald Clements went to work at Shelbyville’s Classic Chevrolet Tuesday in much the same fashion he has during his 13 years of employment there. A few hours later, however, he found himself pleasantly surprised to be surrounded by family and named the first recipient of the Shelbyville Central Schools’ “Hardworking Golden Bear Award.”
SHELBYVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

Fire Destroys Maury County Home

A FIRE DESTROYED A MAURY COUNTY HOME OVER THE WEEKEND. MEMBERS OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON JEREMY DRIVER AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL FLAMES WERE SHOWING AND THERE WAS HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE STORY HOME. CREWS IMMEDIATELY GOT TO WORK AND PERFORMED AN AGGRESSIVE FIRE ATTACK TO SAVE CONTENTS IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF THE HOME. FIRE CREWS WERE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE WITHOUT INCIDENT. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE COLUMBIA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Excavator destroyed by brush fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy