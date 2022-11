A child care program for Ohio State students is now available for the first time at OSU's Mansfield and Newark campuses, thanks to a $2 million, four-year federal grant. While the university does not specifically track how many students are parents, they are a sizable part of the Ohio State community and face many barriers that go unacknowledged, said Yolanda Zepeda, interim vice provost in OSU's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

NEWARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO