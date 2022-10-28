Cedar Hill, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Frisco. The Lone Star High School football team will have a game with Frisco Heritage High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00. The Sherman High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School - Frisco on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Springtown. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
A deadly hit-and-run crash in Carrollton left eight children without a mother. Police are still looking for the driver from that crash. Aurora Canales’s children are watching that search closely as they figure out how to move forward without her. “She was a very loving person. It's hard to...
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Keller man died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to DPS, the wreck happened on the interstate about six miles west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, died in the crash. DPS says Hannah was driving a 2005...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
