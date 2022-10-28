ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Legacy High School football team will have a game with Cedar Hill High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Legacy High School
Cedar Hill High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Carrollton, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The R L Turner High School football team will have a game with Newman Smith High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CARROLLTON, TX
High School Football PRO

West Mckinney, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Independence High School football team will have a game with Emerson High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
SAN JOSE, CA
High School Football PRO

Richardson, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jesuit College Prep School football team will have a game with Richardson High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Fatal Hit-and-Run Claims Mother of Eight

A deadly hit-and-run crash in Carrollton left eight children without a mother. Police are still looking for the driver from that crash. Aurora Canales’s children are watching that search closely as they figure out how to move forward without her. “She was a very loving person. It's hard to...
CARROLLTON, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Keller man died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to DPS, the wreck happened on the interstate about six miles west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, died in the crash. DPS says Hannah was driving a 2005...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
Comments / 0

