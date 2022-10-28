ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Wade Hampton High School - Greenville on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.

Eastside High School
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy