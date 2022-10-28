Pontiac, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...

