Pontiac, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pontiac.
The South Lake High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
South Lake High School
Notre Dame Preparatory School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs
The Grosse Pointe South High School football team will have a game with De La Salle Collegiate on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Grosse Pointe South High School
De La Salle Collegiate
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs
Comments / 0