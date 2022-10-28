ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pontiac.

The South Lake High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

South Lake High School
Notre Dame Preparatory School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

The Grosse Pointe South High School football team will have a game with De La Salle Collegiate on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Grosse Pointe South High School
De La Salle Collegiate
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs

