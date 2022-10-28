Greer, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greer.
The Travelers Rest High School football team will have a game with Blue Ridge High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Travelers Rest High School
Blue Ridge High School
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Greer High School football team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Greer High School
Riverside High School
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
