Warwick, RI

Warwick, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The East Providence High School football team will have a game with Bishop Hendricken High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

East Providence High School
Bishop Hendricken High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

Bellingham, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ashland High School football team will have a game with Bellingham High School on November 03, 2022, 13:15:00.
BELLINGHAM, MA
Ledyard, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Windham High School football team will have a game with Ledyard High School on November 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
LEDYARD, CT
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
CBS Boston

Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school

DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
LINCOLN, RI
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
WPRI 12 News

Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. A sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates said Erika Ahrens, 21, was driving the vehicle at the […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
