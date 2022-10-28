Warwick, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...

