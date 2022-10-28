Haymarket, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Fairfax. The Alexandria City High School football team will have a game with W. T. Woodson High School on November 03, 2022, 14:30:00. The West Potomac High School football team will have a game with James W Robinson High School on November 03, 2022, 16:00:00.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO