West Haven, CT

Wallingford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Mark T Sheehan High School on October 28, 2022, 15:30:00.

West Haven High School
Mark T Sheehan High School
October 28, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Gets Shot, Crashes Car in Hartford: PD

A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot and crashed a car in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to Edgewood Street shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Homestead...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
