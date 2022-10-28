Meridian, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home, Idaho (CBS2) - Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner has been terminated. Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "effective October 26, 2022, with the unanimous consent of the City Council, Mayor Rich Sykes unappointed Scott Conner as the Mountain Home Chief of Police thereby terminating his position with the city pursuant to MHMC 3-1-2. While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."
