Mabank, TX

Mabank, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Community High School football team will have a game with Mabank High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00.

Community High School
Mabank High School
October 28, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

Cumby, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarksville High School football team will have a game with Cumby High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff

Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28

Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
