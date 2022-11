NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation will use some of its American Rescue Plan Funding to build more detox centers. The Tribal government has set aside around $19 million to build four new treatment facilities, including one in Shiprock, which only has one now. The others would be in Chinle, Kayenta, and Tuba City. Right […]

