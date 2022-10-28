ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pueblo.

The Pueblo South High School football team will have a game with Pueblo Centennial High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.

Pueblo South High School
Pueblo Centennial High School
October 28, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

The Mitchell High School football team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.

Mitchell High School
Pueblo County High School
October 28, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

