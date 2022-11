SILVER CITY, N.M.Β (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving Silver City Police Department officers. They say it happened on Yucca near North Swan Street. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No officers were injured. This is a developing story. News 13 will provide updates as […]

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO