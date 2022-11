SHIPROCK, N.M.Β (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Shiprock woman for the murder of her 7-year-old daughter. The United States Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Maylene John stabbed the girl in the chest early Monday morning. A family member rushed in after hearing the child scream and tried to stop the bleeding but she did not […]

