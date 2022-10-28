ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Blackfoot.

The Fruitland High School football team will have a game with Snake River High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fruitland High School
Snake River High School
October 28, 2022
18:00:00
2022 IHSAA - IDAHO Football Playoffs

The Hillcrest High School football team will have a game with Blackfoot High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.

Hillcrest High School
Blackfoot High School
October 28, 2022
18:00:00
2022 IHSAA - IDAHO Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27

South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho hunter found dead

UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood

POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case

A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations

BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20

RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy