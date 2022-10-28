ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

Lovell, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Newcastle High School football team will have a game with Lovell High School on October 28, 2022, 17:55:00.

Newcastle High School
Lovell High School
October 28, 2022
17:55:00
2022 WHSAA Football Playoffs

