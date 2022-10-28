Hardin, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Waverly. The Newton High School football team will have a game with New Waverly High School on November 03, 2022, 14:30:00. The Newton High School football team will have a game with New Waverly High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.

NEW WAVERLY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO