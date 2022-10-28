ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mertzon, TX

Mertzon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Menard High School football team will have a game with Irion County High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00.

Menard High School
Irion County High School
October 28, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

