WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) β€” The parents of a childΒ who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO