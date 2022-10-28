ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Bishop, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Raymondville High School football team will have a game with Bishop High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00.

Raymondville High School
Bishop High School
October 28, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Edna, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ARANSAS PASS, TX
crossroadstoday.com

UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled

Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
GANADO, TX
KRGV

Made in the 956: Valley local owns martial arts studio in Harlingen

Anastacia Ortiz has had a love for martial arts ever since she was a kid, but it wasn't until she got older that she actually got into the sport herself. “When I got older and had my first son, we wanted to help him build confidence and so I said, ‘Why don't we put him in taekwondo?’” Ortiz said. “And we got him in that and the first day I remember sitting there being like, 'This is so exciting; I want to do it. I want to do it. I want to do it.' And I felt like a little kid. I think by the end of the month, his first four weeks, I had enrolled myself."
HARLINGEN, TX
thebendmag.com

The Most Outstanding Team in Texas Football

The story of how this led to the most outstanding team in Texas football history began as federalized National Guard troops moved toward the Mexican border during the Mexican Revolution prior to WWI, Mayor Roy Miller lobbied to attract a training camp to Corpus Christi. He knew it would benefit the local economy, which had suffered during a drought.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KICKS 105

See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas

At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KIII 3News

Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
PORTLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
EDINBURG, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people. A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRGV

Weslaco police arrest driver in connection with three-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old male driver and his passenger were charged Saturday in connection with an overnight three-vehicle crash, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Lorenzo Isidro Abrego faces multiple charges after police responded to the 1000 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 2:27 a.m. in reference to a three-vehicle accident, according to Weslaco police spokesman Officer Miguel A. Martinez.
WESLACO, TX
