Bishop, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Anastacia Ortiz has had a love for martial arts ever since she was a kid, but it wasn't until she got older that she actually got into the sport herself. “When I got older and had my first son, we wanted to help him build confidence and so I said, ‘Why don't we put him in taekwondo?’” Ortiz said. “And we got him in that and the first day I remember sitting there being like, 'This is so exciting; I want to do it. I want to do it. I want to do it.' And I felt like a little kid. I think by the end of the month, his first four weeks, I had enrolled myself."

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO