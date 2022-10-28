ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springtown, TX

Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Burkburnett High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Burkburnett High School
Springtown High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Carrollton, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The R L Turner High School football team will have a game with Newman Smith High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CARROLLTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Millsap, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Merkel High School football team will have a game with Millsap High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MERKEL, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
aisd.net

Bowie High School Coach honored as Cowboys Class Act

Sixth Arlington ISD teacher named Cowboys Class Act. Last Monday might have been rainy, but the weather couldn’t stop the joy at Bowie High School. Students and staff were all smiles when the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant Energy surprised Sammy Epps with the Cowboys Class Acts honor for October.
ARLINGTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone.  “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
FORT WORTH, TX
newschannel6now.com

Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Mineral Wells Fossil Park is FREE!

Once upon a time, a giant pinata was filled with fossils, hanging over Texas. When the pinata was broken, fossils rained down over what is now the Mineral Wells Fossil Park. They are scattered over the ground, just waiting for your child to run around with a goody bag and fill it up!
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Costumes fill Wichita Falls streets for Halloween

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat, is usually how the saying goes on Halloween, the spookiest holiday of all. Ghosts and goblins roam the streets, while angels and superheroes go door to door asking for tasty treats. “My favorite Halloween candy? It’s hard to decide […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

High-end Fort Worth shoe store burglarized, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas business owner is waking up inside his store after thieves targeted it days ago. Video from Laced Connection in Fort Worth shows thieves breaking into the store over the weekend, and the owner told WFAA he knew something like this would happen some day, which is why he splits his pairs of sneakers – keeping one shoe in the front and one in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy