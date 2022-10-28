ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Willis, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The The Woodlands Preparatory School football team will have a game with Willis High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

The Woodlands Preparatory School
Willis High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Friendswood, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dickinson High School football team will have a game with Clear Brook High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
High School Football PRO

Hardin, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Buna High School football team will have a game with Hardin High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
HARDIN, TX
High School Football PRO

College Station, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Leander Glenn High School football team will have a game with A&M Consolidated on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
High School Football PRO

Missouri City, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Austin High School - Austin football team will have a game with Hightower High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE

On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Intoxicated driver rear-ends Texas deputy Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County deputy was hurt in a crash after a driver who appeared to be intoxicated rear-ended him Friday night. Preliminary information from the scene showed the deputy was driving north of Tomball Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday when his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Mercedes sedan. Witnesses of […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
