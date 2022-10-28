Russellville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Russellville.
The Whitesburg Christian Academy football team will have a game with Tharptown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Whitesburg Christian Academy
Tharptown High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Athens High School football team will have a game with Russellville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Athens High School
Russellville High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0