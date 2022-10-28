ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Russellville.

The Whitesburg Christian Academy football team will have a game with Tharptown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Whitesburg Christian Academy
Tharptown High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Athens High School football team will have a game with Russellville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Athens High School
Russellville High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

