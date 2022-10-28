Atlanta, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta.
The Banneker High School football team will have a game with Benjamin E. Mays High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Banneker High School
Benjamin E. Mays High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
The Stone Mountain High School football team will have a game with Midtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Stone Mountain High School
Midtown High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0