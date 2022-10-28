ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Coppell High School football team will have a game with Flower Mound High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Coppell High School
Flower Mound High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Carrollton, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The R L Turner High School football team will have a game with Newman Smith High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CARROLLTON, TX
High School Football PRO

West Mckinney, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Independence High School football team will have a game with Emerson High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
SAN JOSE, CA
High School Football PRO

Midlothian, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Oak High School football team will have a game with Midlothian High School on November 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
High School Football PRO

Callisburg, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holliday High School football team will have a game with Callisburg High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CALLISBURG, TX
High School Football PRO

Richardson, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jesuit College Prep School football team will have a game with Richardson High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 at about 4:30 p.m. near Michelle Court in Parker County, according to Fort Worth police. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, 30-year-old Raymundo Duran, he fled in a vehicle. Duran had a felony warrant out for his arrest, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Duran refused to stop and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled. Police say at that point, Duran raised a firearm in a threatening manner. A Fort Worth police officer then fired his weapon, striking Duran. Duran was pronounced dead at the scene. 
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff

Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼

A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
GRAND SALINE, TX
