Flower Mound, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 at about 4:30 p.m. near Michelle Court in Parker County, according to Fort Worth police. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, 30-year-old Raymundo Duran, he fled in a vehicle. Duran had a felony warrant out for his arrest, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Duran refused to stop and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled. Police say at that point, Duran raised a firearm in a threatening manner. A Fort Worth police officer then fired his weapon, striking Duran. Duran was pronounced dead at the scene.
