Before stepping on Temple University’s campus, sophomore golfer Ethan Whitney impressed the Massachusetts golf region with his performances throughout high school. As a student at Saint John’s High School in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Whitney set a new school record for a low season average, winning MVP at the Catholic Conference Championship. In 2020, he also won the Dale Smith Memorial Classic, a tournament with more than 110 participants, while also participating in the Massachusetts Junior Amateur and the Massachusetts Amateur Championships.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO