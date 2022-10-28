Read full article on original website
Temple News
Whitney earning his spot within Temple Golf
Before stepping on Temple University’s campus, sophomore golfer Ethan Whitney impressed the Massachusetts golf region with his performances throughout high school. As a student at Saint John’s High School in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Whitney set a new school record for a low season average, winning MVP at the Catholic Conference Championship. In 2020, he also won the Dale Smith Memorial Classic, a tournament with more than 110 participants, while also participating in the Massachusetts Junior Amateur and the Massachusetts Amateur Championships.
