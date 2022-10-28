ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

How to Catch Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street

A hallmark sign of the holiday season has hit Chicago. Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries this week, sprucing up State Street with the installation of its "Great Tree." The 45-foot-tall tree is the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot

CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Applications Open as Lightfoot Seeks Replacement for Cardenas on Chicago City Council

The search has begun for candidates to replace 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas, who announced his intention to resign from his post this week. Cardenas is running unopposed to represent the 1st District on the Cook County Board of Review, and in preparation for winning that job he has announced that he will step down from the Chicago City Council effective Nov. 30.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Man Charged With Sending Darren Bailey Voicemail Death Threat

A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
