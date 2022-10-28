Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
How to Catch Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street
A hallmark sign of the holiday season has hit Chicago. Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries this week, sprucing up State Street with the installation of its "Great Tree." The 45-foot-tall tree is the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will...
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
fox32chicago.com
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot
CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
2 Children Seriously Hurt After They Were Hit by Truck in Chicago's Hermosa Neighborhood
Chicago fire officials say that two children were transported to local hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, the initial call came into firefighters at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Details on the cause of the collision are still unclear,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
Applications Open as Lightfoot Seeks Replacement for Cardenas on Chicago City Council
The search has begun for candidates to replace 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas, who announced his intention to resign from his post this week. Cardenas is running unopposed to represent the 1st District on the Cook County Board of Review, and in preparation for winning that job he has announced that he will step down from the Chicago City Council effective Nov. 30.
fox32chicago.com
Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
Chicago Man Charged With Sending Darren Bailey Voicemail Death Threat
A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
