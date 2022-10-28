King City, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

– The CIF-Central Section has announced the playoff brackets for CIF Football Playoffs. Paso Robles High School is seeded 9th in Division II. The Bearcats (7-3, 5-2) will open the playoffs at #8 Sanger (5-5, 4-1.). The winner of Friday’s game will play #1 Central Valley Christian (10-0) on Nov. 10. Because Veterans Day falls on Friday, the second-round games will be played on Thursday night next week. The #2 seed in Division II is Kingsburg, which beat Paso Robles 35-0 in the first game of the season for each team. Kingsburg is now 9-1. Their only loss was to Central Valley Christian, 27-26.
Comments / 0