Sheridan, WY

Sheridan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sheridan.

The Laramie High School football team will have a game with Sheridan High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Laramie High School
Sheridan High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
2022 WHSAA Football Quarterfinal

The Laramie High School football team will have a game with Sheridan High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Laramie High School
Sheridan High School
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
2022 WHSAA Football Playoffs

Related
KEVN

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Cheyenne Post

Update on Cheyenne Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
CHEYENNE, WY
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
Community Policy