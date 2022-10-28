ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Hill

Biden to vote early in Delaware on Saturday

President Biden on Saturday will cast his vote in the midterm elections in Wilmington, Del., the White House announced on Friday. He will be early voting in his hometown with his granddaughter Natalie, who is a first-time voter. Natalie, 18, is the daughter of Biden’s late son, Beau Biden.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

President Biden to Vote Early in Delaware With 18-Year-Old Granddaughter

President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election

Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms would have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
NBC12

Trump endorses Yesli Vega, Spanberger’s GOP challenger

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Yesli Vega in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District. Vega is a local elected official hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. While Vega did not immediately tout the endorsement, Virginia Democrats sought to highlight it. Over the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Trump backs Leavitt in New Hampshire's closely watched congressional race

(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Karoline Leavitt's bid to unseat incumbent New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the nationally watched congressional race. Trump announced that he is backing his former press secretary's campaign for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in the neck-and-neck...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Trump backs Bolduc's bid for New Hampshire Senate seat

(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed far-right Republican Don Bolduc's bid to unseat New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the nationally watched race. Trump posted on social media early Monday morning that he's backing Bolduc, saying the retired U.S. Army brigadier general won the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

